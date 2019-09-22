Miller Howard Investments Has Lifted Its Zayo Group Hldgs Com (ZAYO) Position; TELEFON AB LM ERICSSON ORDINARY SHARES C (ERIXF) Shorts Decreased By 27.77%

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (ZAYO) stake by 27.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc acquired 32,641 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 151,865 shares with $5.00 million value, up from 119,224 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com now has $8.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 5.40M shares traded or 89.96% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT

TELEFON AB LM ERICSSON ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:ERIXF) had a decrease of 27.77% in short interest. ERIXF’s SI was 2.38M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 27.77% from 3.30M shares previously. With 17,600 avg volume, 135 days are for TELEFON AB LM ERICSSON ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:ERIXF)’s short sellers to cover ERIXF’s short positions. The stock increased 5.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 8,160 shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (OTCMKTS:publ) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.93 billion. It operates through three divisions: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Management has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 14,949 shares. Dupont Management Corporation has invested 0.07% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley holds 0.05% or 115,224 shares in its portfolio. Avenir has 206,943 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Northern invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Korea Inv owns 170,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Atria Investments Ltd Llc reported 191,043 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 22 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Shell Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Havens Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.08% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 368,435 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 2 shares. Citadel Ltd Company owns 7.93M shares.