Miller Howard Investments Has Lifted Its Fedex Com (FDX) Position by $7.84 Million; Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) Holder Litespeed Management Has Increased Stake by $301,600 as Stock Value Declined

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 834,614 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 116.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 43,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 80,315 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57M, up from 37,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.56M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: APD and federal investigators say packages at FedEx facilities located today connected to; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11; 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO

