Miller Howard Investments Has Lifted Aes Com (AES) Holding by $20.46 Million; As Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Stralem & Co Lowered Position by $1.06 Million

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Aes Corp Com (AES) by 35.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 4.88M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.75 million, up from 3.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 4.86M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: 92nd OG partners with 375th AES, enhance AE knowledge; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 08/05/2018 – AES FLUENCE TARGETING 2.5 GW OF ENERGY STORAGE PROJECTS; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Adj EPS 28c

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 13,505 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92M, down from 16,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $381.65. About 3.39 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing Capital Ratings at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA; 20/03/2018 – BOEING TO ESTABLISH NEW TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTER IN KOREA; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Russia’s Utair orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes – Vedomosti; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma accumulated 0.08% or 12.11M shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 2.76M are held by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. James Invest Rech holds 0.43% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 352,203 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested in 9,600 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited holds 0% or 69,150 shares. Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.08% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Miller Howard Invs Inc has 4.88M shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Assetmark holds 0.01% or 49,180 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 29,839 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 929,338 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 0.2% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 922,100 shares.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in One Gas Inc Com (NYSE:OGS) by 35,710 shares to 11,339 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (NYSE:PAA) by 87,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Mrc Global Inc Com (NYSE:MRC).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.