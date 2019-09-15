Miller Howard Investments Has Increased Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsor (VOD) Holding by $6.38 Million; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Share Price Rose, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Lowered Its Stake

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsor (VOD) by 108.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 398,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 766,922 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.52 million, up from 367,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 3.10 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Deputy CFO Margherita Della Valle to Succeed Nick Read as CFO; 09/05/2018 – UNITED INTERNET: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL SHOULDN’T BE CLEARED; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP COMPLETES SALE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 09/05/2018 – UPC Holding BV (“UPC Holding”), UPCB Finance IV Limited (“UPCB lV”) and UPCB Finance Vll Limited (“UPCB Vll”) announce agreement to sell certain assets to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”); 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Unitymedia Ratings On Watch Pos On Vodafone News; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS CHAPTER VODAFONE STARTING TO WRITE IS NEW, WILL TAKE FIVE YEARS TO BE WRITTEN; 22/03/2018 – NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM FOR MERGED IDEA-VODAFONE INDIA ENTITY; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Vittorio Colao to step down in October; 18/04/2018 – KKR TO CONTINUE AS A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER WITH CLOSE TO 6 PCT STAKE IN MERGED CO; MERGED CO TO BE VALUED OVER $16 BLN – CNBC TV18 CITING

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 112,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 224,047 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.39M, down from 336,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $519.82. About 259,295 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) by 27,270 shares to 84,923 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc Com (NYSE:MGA) by 102,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC).

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.33 million for 27.71 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7 are owned by Tower Capital Ltd (Trc). British Columbia Invest Management Corp owns 15,561 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Incorporated reported 924 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 10,243 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Finance Architects holds 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 50 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Tcw Gru accumulated 25,393 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Conning Incorporated invested in 600 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.07% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 3,120 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 6,633 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 800 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).