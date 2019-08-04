Miller Howard Investments Has Increased Its Position in Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) as Shares Rose; Financial Engines Advisors Has Lowered Its Dominion Energy In (D) Holding by $321,480; Share Value Declined

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 13,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 904,597 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.87 million, up from 890,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $79.3. About 2.65 million shares traded or 20.73% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy In (D) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 255,204 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.56 million, down from 259,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.09 million shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton Corp.: Diversified Businesses Produce Steady Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Eaton (ETN) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Narrows FY EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of Eaton’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison Intl Com (NYSE:EIX) by 54,322 shares to 16,442 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola European Partners P by 41,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Stock Gained 66% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 346,652 shares to 20.61 million shares, valued at $671.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 12,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).

