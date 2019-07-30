Miller Howard Investments Has Increased Its Fidelity National Financial In (FNF) Position; As Renasant (RNST) Market Valuation Declined, Pnc Financial Services Group Cut Stake by $1.31 Million

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Renasant Corp (RNST) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 39,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,168 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 118,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Renasant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 146,516 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 23.97% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.40% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 02/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on Renasant Corporation’s Acquisition of Brand Group Holdings, Inc; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – BARTOW MORGAN JR, CEO OF BRANDBANK, WILL JOIN RENASANT BANK’S BOARD; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – ADDITIONALLY, ALL BRAND OPTIONS WILL BE CASHED OUT AT $1,550 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – WAYCASTER PROMOTED TO CEO FOR RENASANT; 11/05/2018 – RENASANT CORP RNST.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 24/04/2018 – RENASANT 1Q EPS 68C, EST. 68C; 24/04/2018 – Renasant 1Q EPS 69c; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION’S FINAL PRICING IS CONTINGENT (AND SUBJECT TO REDUCTION ONLY) UPON BRAND’S DIVESTITURE OF CERTAIN ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION CURRENTLY VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $452.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: Waycaster Will Retain President Title

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (FNF) by 92.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.22 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.79 billion market cap company. It closed at $42.96 lastly. It is up 2.33% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 243,597 shares to 791,355 shares, valued at $74.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) by 20,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Analysts await Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. RNST’s profit will be $43.72M for 12.00 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Renasant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.54% negative EPS growth.

