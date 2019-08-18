Miller Howard Investments Has Increased By $6.28 Million Its Lyondellbasell Industries N V (LYB) Stake; Coatue Management Has Decreased Netflix (NFLX) Holding

Coatue Management Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 0.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc sold 13,662 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 1.69M shares with $602.73 million value, down from 1.70M last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $132.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09 million shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/03/2018 – Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Alison Klayman, & AlternaScript Take On Adderall Abuse in New Netflix Documentary ‘Tak; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 01/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Netflix turning heads in Hollywood by spending billions to lure talent; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup; 04/04/2018 – Hollywood execs back Netflix over anti-Israel ‘Fauda’ boycott; 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Lyondellbasell Industries N V (LYB) stake by 9.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc acquired 74,734 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N V (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 896,452 shares with $75.37 million value, up from 821,718 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N V now has $24.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.89 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Losing “Friends” and “The Office” Won’t Matter to Netflix in the Long Run – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons for Netflix Investors to Worry After the Latest Report – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Netflix Stock While Itâ€™s Down – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 38.09% above currents $302.8 stock price. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $450 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, March 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17.

Coatue Management Llc increased Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) stake by 12,712 shares to 26,619 valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS) stake by 122,427 shares and now owns 132,615 shares. Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) was raised too.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 72.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. $2.00 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 2,044 shares. Rech & Mgmt Co reported 9 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% or 11,310 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wms Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Apriem Advisors reported 2,812 shares. Maplelane reported 548,000 shares or 5.46% of all its holdings. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards has 0.16% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 550 shares. Logan Cap Management stated it has 88,324 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Moreover, Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Glenmede Tru Na holds 28,448 shares. Peddock Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas reported 839 shares stake.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dow downgraded to Sell equivalent at BofA Merrill – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Nomura/Instinet Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Co has 0.22% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 396,965 shares. Int Gru holds 1.3% or 4.06 million shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance invested in 0.05% or 245,672 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,846 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Adage Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 381,100 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advsrs Lc invested 0.28% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Neuberger Berman Grp Llc reported 1.61 million shares. Loomis Sayles Company Ltd Partnership invested in 589,732 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc accumulated 0% or 3,297 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Incorporated, a Oregon-based fund reported 190,211 shares. At Financial Bank owns 0.07% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 6,532 shares. Foster And Motley Inc invested 0.94% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 25,180 shares. Waddell And Reed holds 0.29% or 1.39 million shares.

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd (NYSE:MPLX) stake by 449,459 shares to 2.89M valued at $95.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coca Cola European Partners P stake by 41,046 shares and now owns 1.19M shares. Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.