Miller Howard Investments Has Decreased Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) as Stock Price Declined; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Clean Yield Group Lowered Its Holding by $886,158

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 23.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 7,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 31,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $136.38. About 6.76M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 65,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.34M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $53.66. About 5.20M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 881,797 shares to 4.81M shares, valued at $60.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 13,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 904,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TOT).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Troy Asset Management Ltd stated it has 149,000 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Close Ltd has invested 8.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alley Communications invested in 82,214 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Invest LP has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,500 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 5.36 million shares. 283,537 are owned by World Asset Mngmt. Stadion Money Management Ltd Co owns 15,519 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hallmark Capital Management holds 468,462 shares. Strategy Asset Managers holds 312,029 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo holds 0.29% or 177,424 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 27.34 million shares. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0.28% or 57,140 shares. Cahill Financial Advisors Incorporated has 20,859 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Lynch Associate In reported 148,439 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.89 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

