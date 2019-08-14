Miller Howard Investments Has Decreased Its Stake in Oge Energy Com (OGE) by $414,864; Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Holder Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Trimmed Its Holding by $966,000 as Share Value Rose

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 188,602 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, down from 209,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 82,560 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp Com (OGE) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 9,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 112,336 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 121,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 275,060 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $190,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.47M shares. Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Ab stated it has 70,000 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Natixis has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 18,672 were accumulated by Birchview L P. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 7.36 million shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Group Lp invested in 840 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 66,706 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Liability holds 0% or 16,831 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.01% or 53,000 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 6,000 shares stake. American Century Companies Inc owns 94,276 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 7,754 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 337 shares. Sectoral Asset Management reported 269,396 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:ZAYO) by 72,769 shares to 119,224 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 115,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D).