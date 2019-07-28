Miller Howard Investments Has Decreased Its Pdc Energy Com (PDCE) Holding by $621,680; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Asset Management Group Has Upped Holding

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc Com (PDCE) by 17.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 15,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,887 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, down from 88,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 704,753 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 36.82% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28 million shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Llc, Washington-based fund reported 132,837 shares. Georgia-based Voya Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Jump Trading Limited Liability accumulated 0.13% or 10,243 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited has 6,176 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 2 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company owns 18,717 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 173,706 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0% or 829,053 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 493,102 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 40,619 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru Co has 0.1% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.07% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Ameritas Investment Inc stated it has 5,418 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Co Na has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC) by 16,795 shares to 92,807 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp C (NYSE:MMP) by 11,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New Com (NYSE:RF).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $276,685 activity. Shares for $22,500 were sold by Lauck Lance on Friday, April 12. Crisafio Anthony J sold $51,315 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

Analysts await PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 19.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PDCE’s profit will be $44.41M for 10.38 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by PDC Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 148.15% EPS growth.