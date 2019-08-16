Miller Howard Investments Has Decreased Its Bce Com New (BCE) Position; NFI GROUP COMMON SHARES (NFYEF) Shorts Decreased By 26.4%

NFI GROUP INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had a decrease of 26.4% in short interest. NFYEF’s SI was 526,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 26.4% from 714,900 shares previously. With 5,300 avg volume, 99 days are for NFI GROUP INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:NFYEF)’s short sellers to cover NFYEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.69% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 3,481 shares traded or 80.74% up from the average. NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Bce Inc Com New (BCE) stake by 14.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 161,654 shares as Bce Inc Com New (BCE)’s stock rose 1.03%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 941,477 shares with $41.79 million value, down from 1.10M last quarter. Bce Inc Com New now has $42.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 511,552 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Sjw Group Com (NYSE:SJW) stake by 6,257 shares to 25,083 valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cheniere Energy Inc Com New (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 41,631 shares and now owns 128,189 shares. Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) was raised too.

