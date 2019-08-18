Miller Howard Investments Has Cut Oge Energy Com (OGE) Stake By $414,864; Lincoln National Upped By $409,417 Its At&T (T) Stake

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Oge Energy Corp Com (OGE) stake by 7.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 9,648 shares as Oge Energy Corp Com (OGE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 112,336 shares with $4.84M value, down from 121,984 last quarter. Oge Energy Corp Com now has $8.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 849,637 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M

Lincoln National Corp increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 13.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincoln National Corp acquired 13,207 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Lincoln National Corp holds 113,831 shares with $3.57 million value, up from 100,624 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $255.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T Abandons Plans for Vrio IPO in Blow to Efforts to Cut Debt; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 22/03/2018 – Moments ago: Time Warner CEO Bewkes talks with CNBC on the way into the first day of the trial over its merger with AT&T, says the companies are aiming to give consumers better programming at lower prices; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO: No reason to hold back networks post AT&T merger; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX

Among 3 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. OGE Energy has $43.5000 highest and $37 lowest target. $39.83’s average target is -7.59% below currents $43.1 stock price. OGE Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. Barclays Capital maintained OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating.

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OGE Energy Corp. reports second quarter results – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “OGE Energy (OGE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss OGE Energy’s (NYSE:OGE) 40% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Occidental Pete Corp Com (NYSE:OXY) stake by 169,712 shares to 1.05 million valued at $69.38M in 2019Q1. It also upped Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) stake by 881,797 shares and now owns 4.81M shares. Tallgrass Energy Lp Class A Sh was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 2.95% above currents $34.97 stock price. AT&T Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America.

