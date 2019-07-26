Miller Howard Investments Has Cut Its Stake in Crown Castle Intl New Com (CCI) as Share Value Rose; As Nike (NKE) Shares Declined, Castleark Management Lifted by $17.78 Million Its Stake

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 89.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 211,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 448,467 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.77M, up from 236,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.5. About 1.91 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (CCI) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 48,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 568,511 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.77M, down from 616,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.03. About 1.17 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 33,700 shares to 47,088 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 61,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,793 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.41% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mawer Inv holds 0.61% or 1.02M shares. Mairs And invested in 0% or 4,400 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 39,000 shares. United Fire Group Incorporated Inc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Budros Ruhlin & Roe Incorporated holds 0.55% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 6,011 shares. Cap International Sarl has 42,821 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 6 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability reported 65,957 shares stake. Security Bancshares Of So Dak holds 33,537 shares. Homrich Berg reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Oakworth reported 2,724 shares stake. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 17,056 shares. Barr E S And Communications invested in 2.26% or 258,539 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 3.13M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc Com by 21,633 shares to 51,951 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp C (NYSE:MMP) by 11,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Veolia Environnement Sponsored.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,900 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Van Eck Assocs holds 5,234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 29,454 were reported by Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 0.23% or 4,896 shares. Citigroup owns 706,470 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 546,043 shares. Shine Inv Advisory reported 1,088 shares. Old Natl Fincl Bank In accumulated 6,396 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 9,448 were reported by Creative Planning. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.16% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 553,209 shares. Tcw Gp has 0.13% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Peconic Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.71% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 82,500 shares. Amica Mutual Ins reported 0.22% stake. 23,749 are owned by Alley Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. Another trade for 18,350 shares valued at $2.26M was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.