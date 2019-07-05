Miller Howard Investments Has Cut Its Aes Com (AES) Stake; Embraer S.A. (ERJ) SI Increased By 4.79%

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Aes Corp Com (AES) stake by 9.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 359,595 shares as Aes Corp Com (AES)’s stock declined 4.81%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 3.60M shares with $65.06 million value, down from 3.96M last quarter. Aes Corp Com now has $11.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 5.17 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEIVED ENEL PROPOSAL ON AES INDIRECT INVESTMENT; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET INCOME R$54.8M, EST. R$95.0M; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) had an increase of 4.79% in short interest. ERJ’s SI was 4.01M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.79% from 3.82 million shares previously. With 716,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s short sellers to cover ERJ’s short positions. The SI to Embraer S.A.’s float is 2.31%. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 465,087 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 16/04/2018 – Embraer Delivers 14 Comml and 11 Executive Jets in 1Qof 2018; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 29/05/2018 – EMBRAER TO SELL 4 MORE LEGACY 650E TO AIR HAMBURG; 10/05/2018 – Jamie Freed: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 03/05/2018 – American Airlines in Pact With Embraer for 15 Firm E175 Regional Aircraft; 29/05/2018 – EMBRAER SALE OF LEGACY 650E TO AIR HAMBURG VALUED AT $103.6M; 27/04/2018 – Embraer 1Q Loss $12.3M; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity. Shares for $41.58M were bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 406,589 shares. 1.01M were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp owns 1.07M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cookson Peirce And Co stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Personal Capital Advsrs reported 0.37% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cipher Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 36,856 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Llc has 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 140,761 shares. Moreover, Campbell And Investment Adviser Lc has 0.11% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 12,626 shares. Korea-based National Pension has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Ironwood Ltd Liability Company owns 474 shares. Strs Ohio owns 46,147 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Int Ca holds 96,419 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank &, a North Carolina-based fund reported 78,513 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, February 28.

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) stake by 43,299 shares to 80,315 valued at $14.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Shell Midstream Partners LP U stake by 31,802 shares and now owns 1.14 million shares. Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) was raised too.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $188.80M for 14.90 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.72 billion. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.