Miller Howard Investments Has Cut Holding in Centerpoint Energy Com (CNP) by $3.16 Million; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Cut Position by $340,340

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (CNP) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 105,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 2.66M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.60 million, down from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 5.47M shares traded or 15.71% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 05/04/2018 – VVC: CenterPoint seen as leader in Vectren pursuit, Dealreporter; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Combined Co Expected to Have Electric and Natural Gas Delivery Ops in Eight States; 05/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEEN AS LEADING CONTENDER FOR VECTREN: DEALREPORTER; 08/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT CEO SCOTT PROCHAZKA SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 12/03/2018 – 2018 Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium to Take Place at CenterPoint Energy in Houston; 26/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy launches 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report using GRI standards; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q REV. $3.16B, EST. $2.73B; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Combined Co to Be Named CenterPoint Energy With Corporate Headquarters in Houston; 23/04/2018 – Vectren to Become a CenterPoint Energy Co. With Combined Co’s Natural Gas Utilities Ops and Indiana Electric Operation to Headquartered in Evansville, Ind

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 30.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 17,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 39,140 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 56,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 13.64 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve Distributable Cash Flow of Approximately $4.57 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE’S ENERGY INDUSTRY NEEDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA TO INVEST UP TO C$2 BLN IN POOL TO COVER UNFORESEEN COSTS ONCE TRANS MOUNTAIN COMPLETE; CONVERTIBLE TO EQUITY – PREMIER’S SPOKESWOMAN; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – CANADA’S ENERGY MINISTER: KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS STILL INTERESTED IN TALKING TO THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KINDER MORGAN’S SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 41,934 shares to 110,280 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 23,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $501.30M for 23.15 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors holds 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 579,807 shares. Kistler owns 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 2,226 shares. Sun Life Finance holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 73,098 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 5.14 million shares. Charles Schwab Advisory has 6.65 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Jcic Asset holds 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 287 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.04% or 40,108 shares in its portfolio. Rockshelter Cap Management Ltd Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 303,748 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited, Kentucky-based fund reported 28,208 shares. Meritage Mgmt reported 272,624 shares. Ent Finance Services invested in 4,256 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Co has 16,933 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Halsey Inc Ct holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 427,747 shares.

