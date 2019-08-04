Miller Howard Investments Has Cut By $6.47 Million Its Aes Com (AES) Holding; Alta Mesa Resources – Class A (AMR) Shorts Lowered By 7.77%

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Aes Corp Com (AES) stake by 9.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 359,595 shares as Aes Corp Com (AES)’s stock declined 0.65%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 3.60M shares with $65.06M value, down from 3.96M last quarter. Aes Corp Com now has $11.17B valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 4.81M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 15/03/2018 – AES CORP – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AND ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY MARCH 29, 2018; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm

Alta Mesa Resources Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:AMR) had a decrease of 7.77% in short interest. AMR’s SI was 17.94 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.77% from 19.45M shares previously. With 4.79M avg volume, 4 days are for Alta Mesa Resources Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:AMR)’s short sellers to cover AMR’s short positions. The SI to Alta Mesa Resources Inc – Class A’s float is 16.41%. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.0016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1399. About 1.43 million shares traded. Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) has declined 97.50% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 97.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AMR News: 14/05/2018 – Alta Mesa Provides Operations Update and Reaffirms Guidance; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS UNDER TERMS, BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS WILL CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE THE PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – VENTURE TO INCLUDE CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF A NEW CRUDE OIL PIPELINE SERVING STACK PRODUCERS IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA; 14/05/2018 – Alta Mesa Resources Ends 1Q With Total Liquidity in Excess of $700 Million; 04/05/2018 – Alta Mesa to Participate in Stack Panel Discussion at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – OWNERSHIP OF CIMARRON EXPRESS WILL BE 50% KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM AND 50% ERGON; 21/04/2018 – DJ ALTA MESA RESOURCES INC CL A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMR); 29/03/2018 – ALTA MESA RESOURCES INC – KINGFISHER’S 2018 PROJECTED NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $81.2 MLN AND $96.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 29/03/2018 – Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. Announces Operations Update and 2018 Guidance; 2017 Financial Results for Subsidiary Alta Mesa Holdin

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AES Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AES Corp (AES) Announces Merger of Simple Energy into Uplight – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AES Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Review Conference Call to be Held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EDT – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley maintained The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $16.5 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Limited Liability accumulated 1.14M shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 47,528 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Llc has 0.03% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 1.21M shares. Smithfield Trust Communication reported 933 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Chase Counsel owns 230,117 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 95,561 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.05% or 971,817 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Gp invested in 408,295 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 3.19 million shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 23,142 shares.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $179.21M for 15.58 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity. UBBEN JEFFREY W had bought 2.58 million shares worth $41.58 million.

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Veolia Environnement Sponsored stake by 87,270 shares to 225,913 valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC) stake by 16,795 shares and now owns 92,807 shares. Sjw Group Com (NYSE:SJW) was raised too.

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. The company has market cap of $53.29 million. The firm also offers midstream energy services, including crude gas and oil gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma. It has a 4.82 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, its oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves were 176.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.