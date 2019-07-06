Miller Howard Investments Has Boosted Umpqua Hldgs Com (UMPQ) Holding by $2.72 Million; Shares Declined; Snyder Capital Management LP Has Upped Position in Fmc (FMC) by $2.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp Com (UMPQ) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 170,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.03 million, up from 922,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 882,302 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 26,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,700 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.02M, up from 285,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.69. About 407,113 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91; 15/03/2018 – Newest Fully Electric Truck Will be Even Better Than Imagined; 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Lithium Performing Very Well in 1Q, Driven by Strong Market Conditions; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PIERRE BRONDEAU WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.20 TO $5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.90 TO $6.20, EST. $5.68; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 09/03/2018 – FMC: EXEC LEADERS FOR PLANNED NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO. NAMES

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For May 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FMC Corporation Starts Strong in Q1 2019, Raises Full-Year Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lithium Miners News For The Month Of June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FMC Beats Earnings & Sales Estimates in Q1, Raises 2019 View – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FMC Is A Value Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX) by 27,849 shares to 493,278 shares, valued at $74.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legacytexas Financial Group I by 91,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 830,663 shares, and cut its stake in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bankshares Trust Division reported 175 shares. First Advisors Lp owns 128,856 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 173,307 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt. Comerica Natl Bank owns 25,414 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cambridge reported 0.05% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 502,804 shares. Macquarie Group Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Morgan Stanley stated it has 118,153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highbridge Lc has 57,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. The New York-based Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Parkside Savings Bank And Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). The Iowa-based Principal Group Inc has invested 0.05% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Daiwa has 5,006 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Com Limited invested 0.73% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Raymond James Svcs Advisors holds 14,239 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Self-Improvement And Growth Initiatives Making A Difference For Umpqua – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2018. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy – GlobeNewswire” published on April 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of July 19th Options Trading For Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) – NASDAQ” with publication date: May 20, 2014.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Cap Mgmt LP has 0.46% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Mufg Americas invested in 2,225 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 20.43M shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). 26,330 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Limited Com. Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 90,711 shares. American Century Inc owns 161,859 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 550,018 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.07% or 6.59 million shares. Moreover, Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 178,048 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 707,532 shares. Pinebridge LP invested in 16,658 shares. Mercer Advisers stated it has 634 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 38,791 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 517,929 shares.