Miller Howard Investments Decreased Its Oge Energy Com (OGE) Stake; 4 Analysts Bullish General Motors Company (GM)

Among 4 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. See General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $67.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $48.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/02/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Oge Energy Corp Com (OGE) stake by 7.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 9,648 shares as Oge Energy Corp Com (OGE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 112,336 shares with $4.84M value, down from 121,984 last quarter. Oge Energy Corp Com now has $8.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 823,908 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $56.42 billion. The firm operates through GM North America, GM Europe, GM International Operations, GM South America, and GM Financial divisions. It has a 6.34 P/E ratio. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Opel, Vauxhall, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 9.14M shares traded or 5.77% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Brose for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS SAYS GM’S U.S. RETAIL SALES IN MARCH WERE UP 14 PCT YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – S. KOREA OFFICIALS INFORMED OF GM KOREA’S NEGOTIATION STATUS; 26/04/2018 – GM – KOREAN DEVELOPMENT BANK HAS AGREED TO PROVIDE $750 MLN OF FUNDING FOR FUTURE INVESTMENTS; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa Market Share 9%; 13/03/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Gustavo Molina, d/b/a GM Trucking; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS TO GROW BOTH IN THE UNITED STATES AND CHINA, AND THIS VOLUME INCREASE “WILL LEAD TO A 100 PCT INCREASE IN CADILLAC PROFITABILUITY OVER THE NEXT FOUR YEARS” – NY AUTO; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-KDB WILL CONSIDER LEGAL ACTION SHOULD GM LIQUIDATE S.KOREAN UNIT WITHOUT CONSULTING IT – KDB CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS GM TO PROVIDE FRESH FUNDING OF $3.6 BLN FOR GM KOREA; 01/05/2018 – GM U.S. SALES DROP IS SAID TO BE IN LINE WITH ANALYST ESTIMATES

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Upcoming Earnings Report for GM Stock Should Deliver Few Surprises – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Citi: GM Truck Story Strong And Underappreciated – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why General Motors Stock Gained 16% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “GM, Ross Stores And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 2 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Motors: Too Much Downside From Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold General Motors Company shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 464,850 were reported by Logan Capital Mngmt. Kingstown Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 500,000 shares. Trexquant L P reported 0.1% stake. British Columbia Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 237,851 shares. Williams Jones Associates Ltd reported 52,645 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co accumulated 5,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Corporation, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.76M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 0.04% or 17,989 shares. Css Limited Liability Com Il accumulated 61,823 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 166,304 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Veritable L P holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 43,107 shares. First Republic Invest Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 12.73% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.55 per share. OGE’s profit will be $96.09 million for 22.45 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by OGE Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. OGE Energy has $43.5000 highest and $37 lowest target. $39.83’s average target is -7.59% below currents $43.1 stock price. OGE Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Wednesday, March 20. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, April 8 report.

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Cheniere Energy Inc Com New (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 41,631 shares to 128,189 valued at $8.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Eversource Energy Com stake by 13,914 shares and now owns 27,576 shares. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp C (NYSE:MMP) was raised too.

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Obsidian Energy regains NYSE compliance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss OGE Energy’s (NYSE:OGE) 40% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Care About OGE Energy Corp.â€™s (NYSE:OGE) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OGE Energy Corp. reports earnings for 2018 and outlook for 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.05% or 260,002 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). John G Ullman Inc accumulated 293,703 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 157,533 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fort L P, Maryland-based fund reported 778 shares. Adage Grp Lc reported 750,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 93,015 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Piedmont has 0.01% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 21.24M shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.03% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 217,249 shares. 11,870 were accumulated by Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc). Amer Century Companies has invested 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Advsrs Asset Mgmt has 55,371 shares.