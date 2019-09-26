Miller Howard Investments Cut Its Position in Oge Energy Com (OGE) as Market Valuation Rose; Dsm Capital Partners Increased Its Stake in Sirius Xm Holdings (SIRI) by $36.65 Million as Stock Rose

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp Com (OGE) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 96,107 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, down from 112,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 474,783 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings (SIRI) by 58.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 7.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The hedge fund held 19.90 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.04 million, up from 12.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 3.07 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 02/04/2018 – Trisha Yearwood to Host Exclusive New Show on SiriusXM’s The Garth Channel; 06/03/2018 – Sirius seeking $2bn in government-backed debt for fertiliser project; 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals Treasury deal sought; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 15/05/2018 – U2 Live At The Apollo For SiriusXM; 24/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS SIRIUS XM RADIO ‘BB’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/03/2018 – PGA TOUR, SiriusXM Agree to Four-Year Extension; 29/03/2018 – STRABAG SE STRV.Vl – AWARDED TUNNELLING CONTRACT FOR SIRIUS MINERALS’ NORTH YORKSHIRE POLYHALITE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – lrving Azoff, Music Industry Power Player, Launches New Special Show Exclusively on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel; 23/05/2018 – VOLUME Goes West: Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lyndsey Parker, Music Editor at Yahoo Entertainment, Co-Host New Show Live from SiriusXM’s Los Angeles Studios

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark Savings Bank & owns 8,880 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel stated it has 10,296 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W Ca owns 0% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 480 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) or 208 shares. Bartlett Llc has 0% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 2,674 shares. Ftb holds 0% or 560 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 334 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Charter Company owns 0.07% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 13,705 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors stated it has 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Duff & Phelps Investment Management invested in 1.37% or 2.30 million shares. John G Ullman Associates accumulated 2.17% or 290,543 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 29,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.02% or 18,577 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “OGE Energy Corp. reports second quarter results – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “OGE CEO tells shareholders company is “strong, built for the long term” – PRNewswire” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “OGE Energy Corp. reports earnings for 2018 and outlook for 2019 – PRNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 52,135 shares to 98,990 shares, valued at $10.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aes Corp Com (NYSE:AES) by 1.28M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp Com Un (NYSE:PSXP).

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 471 shares to 18,722 shares, valued at $20.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 921,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wells Fargo Starts Coverage Of Music & Radio Stocks, Names iHeartMedia Top Pick – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Sirius XM Holdings Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:SIRI) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “August IMX Reveals Investors Remain Bullish On Blue-Chips, Bearish On China – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.50, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold SIRI shares while 144 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 777.63 million shares or 13.57% less from 899.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus holds 0% or 4,351 shares. Inv Advsr stated it has 1.09% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Palisade Capital Llc Nj has 22,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). 318,443 were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp. Andra Ap has invested 0.16% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 103,880 shares. S Muoio & Co Ltd accumulated 10,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Group Llp has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) accumulated 145 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Company reported 20,020 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.01% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Exane Derivatives accumulated 281 shares. Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation New York reported 150,000 shares. 10,270 are held by Maryland Capital.