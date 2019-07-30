Miller Howard Investments Cut Cf Inds Hldgs Com (CF) Holding By $675,320; Carter William Co (CRI) Has 1.03 Sentiment

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com (CF) stake by 22.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 16,883 shares as Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com (CF)’s stock declined 1.69%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 57,432 shares with $2.35M value, down from 74,315 last quarter. Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com now has $10.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 1.15 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA

Carter William Co (CRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 134 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 130 decreased and sold their stock positions in Carter William Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 44.27 million shares, down from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Carter William Co in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 94 Increased: 80 New Position: 54.

It closed at $95.4 lastly. It is up 14.23% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees FY Sales Up 3%; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.61 per share. CRI’s profit will be $75.16M for 14.20 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.84% EPS growth.

Valinor Management L.P. holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. for 631,615 shares. Petrus Trust Company Lta owns 115,700 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.76% invested in the company for 336,598 shares. The Massachusetts-based Polaris Capital Management Llc has invested 1.74% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,849 shares.

CarterÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the CarterÂ’s, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, OshKosh, and other brands. The company has market cap of $4.27 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: CarterÂ’s Retail, CarterÂ’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale, and International. It has a 15.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s CarterÂ’s products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, and hair accessories.

Among 5 analysts covering CF Industries (NYSE:CF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. CF Industries had 11 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Susquehanna. Berenberg maintained CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 5.

