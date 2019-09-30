Miller Howard Investments Boosted Home Depot Com (HD) Position By $18.21 Million; Manpowergroup (MAN) Shorts Down By 4.19%

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Home Depot Inc Com (HD) stake by 35.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc acquired 87,975 shares as Home Depot Inc Com (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 338,736 shares with $70.45M value, up from 250,761 last quarter. Home Depot Inc Com now has $254.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $232.1. About 2.46M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama

Manpowergroup (NYSE:MAN) had a decrease of 4.19% in short interest. MAN’s SI was 1.92 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.19% from 2.00 million shares previously. With 579,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Manpowergroup (NYSE:MAN)’s short sellers to cover MAN’s short positions. The SI to Manpowergroup’s float is 3.19%. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $84.26. About 347,168 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 12/03/2018 – Taiwan Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +27%; 20/03/2018 – SCOUT EXCHANGE APPOINTS JIM MCCOY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, REVENUES INCREASED 5% AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED 20% IN QTR; 12/03/2018 – Germany Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 22/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 28/05/2018 – EGYPT STATE COMPANY TO SELL UP TO 4 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN EASTERN TOBACCO ON CAIRO EXCHANGE -MINISTRY OF MANPOWER; 12/03/2018 – Australia 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”; 12/03/2018 – China Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +8%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ManpowerGroup Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 7,500 shares. Comm Bank & Trust accumulated 3,572 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 6,078 shares in its portfolio. Price Cap Mngmt accumulated 2,800 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0.02% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 776,933 shares. Boston Llc reported 0.22% stake. Verity Asset Inc owns 2,828 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 0.05% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 918,633 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has 11,353 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% stake. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com reported 21,621 shares stake. Numerixs Inc owns 3,400 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 19,277 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.01% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Among 5 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. ManpowerGroup has $11000 highest and $8300 lowest target. $95.60’s average target is 13.46% above currents $84.26 stock price. ManpowerGroup had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 11. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. SunTrust maintained ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) rating on Thursday, September 26. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $9000 target. The stock of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company has market cap of $5.04 billion. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It has a 10.54 P/E ratio. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $232.13’s average target is 0.01% above currents $232.1 stock price. Home Depot had 19 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $23000 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $218 target in Monday, April 1 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Citigroup. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 21. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

