Miller Howard Investments Boosted By $72.78 Million Its Cummins Com (CMI) Stake; Liberty All Star Growth Fund (ASG) Sentiment Is 1.19

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Cummins Inc Com (CMI) stake by 2124.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc acquired 463,562 shares as Cummins Inc Com (CMI)’s stock rose 5.70%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 485,381 shares with $76.63 million value, up from 21,819 last quarter. Cummins Inc Com now has $26.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $171.09. About 1.23 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co

Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.36, from 2.55 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 19 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 16 sold and decreased their positions in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 5.66 million shares, down from 7.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. Embree Tracy A sold $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 423 shares valued at $63,499 was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M. 4,500 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares with value of $675,000 were sold by Freeland Richard Joseph.

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (NYSE:PAA) stake by 33,613 shares to 2.18M valued at $53.37 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pattern Energy Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:PEGI) stake by 308,531 shares and now owns 45,323 shares. Nextera Energy Partners Lp Com (NYSE:NEP) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 13 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 7. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of CMI in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Neutral” rating. Loop Capital downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) rating on Tuesday, July 2. Loop Capital has “Sell” rating and $14500 target. The firm has “Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital Inc holds 0.01% or 4,524 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communications Na accumulated 86,775 shares. M&R Mngmt Inc stated it has 500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial Ltd Company reported 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lsv Asset owns 3.74 million shares. Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.31% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 4,151 shares. Novare Capital Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 36,361 shares. Field & Main Bankshares holds 1,425 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 12,625 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has 210,600 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 7 shares or 0% of the stock. 1St Source Bankshares reported 8,513 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Pitcairn owns 3,094 shares. Prelude Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

The stock increased 0.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 105,704 shares traded. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) has declined 8.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $11,055 activity.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. for 179,310 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 288,500 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clough Capital Partners L P has 0.22% invested in the company for 442,900 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 407,487 shares.