Miller Howard Investments Boosted Aqua America Com (WTR) Holding; Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A (EDN) SI Decreased By 15.9%

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Aqua America Inc Com (WTR) stake by 194.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc acquired 95,623 shares as Aqua America Inc Com (WTR)’s stock rose 8.65%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 144,789 shares with $5.99M value, up from 49,166 last quarter. Aqua America Inc Com now has $9.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.34. About 567,605 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A (NYSE:EDN) had a decrease of 15.9% in short interest. EDN’s SI was 27,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.9% from 32,700 shares previously. With 87,600 avg volume, 0 days are for Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A (NYSE:EDN)’s short sellers to cover EDN’s short positions. The stock increased 4.96% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 79,381 shares traded. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) has declined 45.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EDN News: 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 11/05/2018 – EDENOR 1Q NET INCOME ARS1.45B; 09/03/2018 – EDENOR FY NET INCOME ARS691.3M; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Edenor To ‘B’ From ‘B-‘, Otlk Positive; 06/03/2018 EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $49,968 activity. Hilferty Daniel J III also bought $49,968 worth of Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) shares.

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Shell Midstream Partners LP U stake by 51,929 shares to 1.09M valued at $22.56M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Magna Intl Inc Com (NYSE:MGA) stake by 102,070 shares and now owns 1.38M shares. Regions Finl Corp New Com (NYSE:RF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Town & Country National Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company accumulated 32,844 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 1.24M shares or 0.03% of the stock. 100,936 were accumulated by M&T Bancshares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability accumulated 425 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 16,137 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 32,955 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Penobscot Invest Inc stated it has 22,175 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability Company accumulated 135,589 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 379,926 shares. Veritable LP has 5,936 shares. 5,497 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Incorporated. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 21,160 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn owns 7,400 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Sigma Planning owns 0.05% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 22,394 shares.