Miller Herman (MLHR) Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lowered Position; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holder Gabalex Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $1.13 Million as Share Value Rose

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 10,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.37% . The institutional investor held 120,295 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, down from 130,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 208,339 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 5.80 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Analysts await Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 14.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.69 per share. MLHR’s profit will be $46.66M for 13.44 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Herman Miller, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

