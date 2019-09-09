Miller Herman (MLHR) Shareholder Cambiar Investors Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Rose; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Lifted Dominion Energy (D) Holding by $1.38 Million

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 56,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.37% . The institutional investor held 85,511 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, down from 141,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 416,338 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 35.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 18,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 69,456 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 51,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.74 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 8,412 shares to 187,536 shares, valued at $32.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG) by 4.41M shares in the quarter, for a total of 43.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Analysts await Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 14.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.69 per share. MLHR’s profit will be $45.24 million for 13.88 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Herman Miller, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 15,983 shares to 183,125 shares, valued at $19.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 43,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,875 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

