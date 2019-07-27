Miller Herman (MLHR) Share Price Rose While Speece Thorson Capital Group Cut Its Holding; As American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Price Rose, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cut Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 7,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,888 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 41,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 2.87 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 30,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 213,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, down from 244,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 265,305 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 17.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR)

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.45 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd reported 0.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Inc has 0.13% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, American Group has 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 292,671 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett And has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 135,400 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc accumulated 728,988 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 44,573 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 31,895 are owned by Regions Finance Corp. Provise Gp Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Shelton Capital holds 307 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 47 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,300 shares to 41,118 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold MLHR shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 44.39 million shares or 1.77% less from 45.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Inc holds 9,898 shares. Van Berkom And Assocs holds 1.99% or 1.78M shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 11,396 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech owns 69,921 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Axa holds 0.02% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) or 139,800 shares. 178,695 were accumulated by Voya Invest Mngmt Llc. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc owns 28,735 shares. Wheatland stated it has 0.17% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Sun Life stated it has 0.02% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). 4,056 are held by Dupont Corp.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 45,902 shares to 147,120 shares, valued at $13.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 16,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,881 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

