Miller Herman (MLHR) Position Raised by Venator Capital Management Ltd; Benin Management Raised Its Prudential Finl (PRU) Holding

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) by 35.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.37% . The institutional investor held 53,600 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 39,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $40.72. About 371,247 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR)

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 2.42 million shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Prudential Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRU); 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B; 14/03/2018 – Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended January 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 22/03/2018 – Alta Energy Completes Zero Energy Retrofit of Amenities Building at Santa Clara Office Park; 27/03/2018 – Prudential develops innovative process with PIC to help small pensions de-risk; 30/04/2018 – Two Maine youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Wisconsin youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold MLHR shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 44.39 million shares or 1.77% less from 45.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial holds 0.05% or 796,849 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner holds 0.05% or 176,716 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 211 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 52,421 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc. 181,304 were accumulated by Parametric Port. Us Bancorporation De owns 1,753 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington State Bank has invested 0.01% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Numerixs Invest Technology Inc reported 1,400 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Putnam Ltd Co holds 118,300 shares. Old National Bancshares In holds 7,864 shares. Clark Cap Management Group has 0.09% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 112,545 shares. Brinker has invested 0.01% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Sit Invest Associate owns 5,700 shares.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 4,400 shares to 21,522 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,055 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 283,099 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability accumulated 6,276 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kepos Cap LP has invested 0.43% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Hartford Inv Mgmt Company holds 0.17% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 65,264 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.15% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Prudential Financial reported 469,198 shares. The California-based Payden Rygel has invested 0.05% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Covington Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 889 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 413 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 6,684 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited holds 0.04% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 4,385 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il owns 11,767 shares. Ftb Advsrs has 45,369 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% or 4,143 shares in its portfolio. First National Tru holds 0.35% or 38,178 shares in its portfolio.