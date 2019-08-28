Miller Herman (MLHR) Market Value Rose While Vident Investment Advisory Has Trimmed Stake; Zwj Investment Counsel Upped Its Stake in American Express Co (AXP) as Stock Rose

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 16,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.37% . The institutional investor held 56,583 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, down from 72,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.93. About 42,069 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 190,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87 million, up from 186,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 555,538 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport

Analysts await Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 14.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.69 per share. MLHR’s profit will be $46.65 million for 12.95 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Herman Miller, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 99,834 shares to 136,942 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 30,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MLHR shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 44.39 million shares or 1.77% less from 45.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,395 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Morgan Stanley accumulated 92,284 shares. 15,892 are held by Citigroup. Putnam Invs Lc stated it has 0.01% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 44,036 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 2,635 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested in 23,929 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 8,793 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 84,097 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 164,250 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 11,350 shares. 796,849 were reported by Prudential Fin Incorporated. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 144,224 shares. Manchester Management accumulated 0% or 550 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22,803 shares to 21,825 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 28,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,172 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,055 shares. Burney Com holds 4,974 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.13% or 237,953 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors reported 96,720 shares stake. St Johns Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,622 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Moreover, Private Wealth Limited Company has 0.16% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gideon Cap Advsr, a New York-based fund reported 5,577 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 4.52 million shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Riverpark Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 19,092 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. 9,413 were reported by Intrust National Bank & Trust Na. 356,382 are owned by Asset Mngmt One Com Limited. Pinnacle Inc invested in 53,528 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 184,515 shares. Bkd Wealth holds 0.25% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 28,054 shares.

