Millennium Tvp Management Company Trimmed Its Stake in Chegg (CHGG) as Share Value Rose; Firsthand Capital Management Lifted Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Market Value Declined

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $18.32 during the last trading session, reaching $1769.51. About 1.90 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Aptos Offers Amazon Pay with Multi-Currency Payment Option to Retailers and Shoppers; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 01/05/2018 – Sen. Bernie Sanders jumps on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet, echoing President Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 14/05/2018 – Three out of Amazon’s 10 board members are female; 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES; 01/05/2018 – Amazon, Not Waiting for HQ2, Announces Projects in Boston and Vancouver

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 251,400 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $268.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lifeplan Finance Group holds 0.03% or 30 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northern Tru has invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 18,240 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Blue Chip Prns invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Altimeter Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vulcan Value Prns Limited Co has 5.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 310,602 shares. Madrona Financial Service Ltd Llc holds 198 shares. Cap International Limited Ca invested in 10,929 shares or 4.66% of the stock. Drexel Morgan And holds 1.56% or 990 shares in its portfolio. Ims Cap Mgmt accumulated 1.92% or 1,317 shares. Moreover, Newfocus Financial Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ami Mngmt invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highlander Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,505 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Retailers Hoping to Copy the Success of Amazon Prime – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chegg (CHGG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Preview: Chegg’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 High-Risk Stocks to Buy for Massive Rewards – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chegg, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.59 million activity.