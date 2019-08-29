Millennium Tvp Management Company Has Trimmed Its Chegg (CHGG) Stake by $8.51 Million as Stock Price Rose; Old West Investment Management Stake In Cameco (CCJ) Was Lifted

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 1.45 million shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6941.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 694,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 704,121 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 575,401 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 514,762 shares to 298,862 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 82,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,114 shares, and cut its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

