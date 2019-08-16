Millennium Tvp Management Company Has Lowered Chegg (CHGG) Position as Share Value Rose; Bath Savings Trust Co Has Raised Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 1.09 million shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 3,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 32,096 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 29,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 5.57 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature Estate And Inv Advsr Limited Liability owns 1,155 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Company reported 110,331 shares. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Loeb Prtn Corporation reported 690 shares stake. Tobam holds 8,842 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lourd Capital Ltd owns 17,573 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Davis R M accumulated 99,820 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability accumulated 4,760 shares. Spirit Of America New York has 4,700 shares. The Alabama-based Birmingham Management Company Al has invested 3.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dillon & holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 24,119 shares. Moreover, Sol Capital has 0.62% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 21,283 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 4.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 68,450 shares. Barbara Oil Communication, a Illinois-based fund reported 52,000 shares.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,488 shares to 118,725 shares, valued at $27.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,886 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

