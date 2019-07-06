Millennium Tvp Management Company Has Decreased Its Position in Chegg (CHGG) by $8.51 Million as Stock Declined; As Rli (RLI) Stock Rose, Van Berkom & Associates Lowered Its Position by $1.00 Million

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 519,729 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 14,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 853,337 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.23 million, down from 867,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $88.03. About 75,492 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 29.18% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 03/05/2018 – RLI Corp Raises Dividend to 22c; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – ON MAY 24 CO REPLACED ITS EXPIRING CREDITLINE WITH AN UNSECURED TWO -YEAR, $50 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – RLI Increases Regular Dividend For 43rd Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES AN ”ACCORDION” FEATURE TO INCREASE SIZE UP TO $75 MLN UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q Rev $185.9M; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice Pres, Chief Claim Officer; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice President, Chief Claim Officer; 09/05/2018 – RLI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q OPER EPS 60C, EST. 53C; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q EPS 27c

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $7.81 million activity. BROWN ANDREW J sold 100,000 shares worth $3.27 million.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.74 million for 253.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 194,663 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 1.70 million shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 336,969 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank has 178,000 shares. Artisan Partners LP has invested 0.16% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Waddell And Reed Finance Inc reported 783,642 shares. Jefferies Lc, New York-based fund reported 3,100 shares. Braun Stacey Associates has invested 1.16% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 11,942 are held by Prudential. Brown Advisory invested in 1.76 million shares. Millennium Ltd holds 388,347 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Millennium Tvp Com Ltd Liability Corporation owns 778,116 shares for 33.59% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has 0.15% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 11,000 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $654,240 activity.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 51,460 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $67.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 16,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold RLI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Co Na reported 10,703 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,249 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) or 14,411 shares. Comm Bank stated it has 5,565 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Art Advsrs Limited accumulated 3,055 shares. Chatham Capital has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 45 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 12,580 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,396 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 52,244 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 66,676 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 32,422 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Fin has invested 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).