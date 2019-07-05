Millennium Tvp Management Company Has Decreased Its Chegg (CHGG) Position as Stock Price Declined; Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Raised Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) by $406,812

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 776,250 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 2,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,276 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.94M, up from 104,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 1.08M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.69 million for 252.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $8.45 million activity. Schultz Nathan J. also sold $1.59 million worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) on Tuesday, February 12.

