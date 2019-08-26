Millennium Tvp Management Company Has Cut Its Chegg (CHGG) Position by $8.51 Million; As Bp Plc Adr (BP) Market Value Declined, Old Republic International Trimmed by $4.54 Million Its Holding

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 1.18 million shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Llc holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 949,910 shares. Penbrook Management Ltd Liability Co holds 75,875 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,400 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 17,848 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 11,105 are held by Principal Financial Group. 11,717 are held by Verition Fund Mngmt Lc. Primecap Mngmt Company Ca holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 7.78 million shares. 357,400 are owned by Renaissance Technology Limited Co. Moreover, Kwmg Lc has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Raymond James Financial Service Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has 0.54% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc reported 636,448 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.01% or 242,604 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 119,442 shares. Natixis has 9,502 shares for 0% of their portfolio.