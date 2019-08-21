Millennium Tvp Management Company Cut Chegg (CHGG) Holding by $8.51 Million; De Burlo Group Upped Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.91. About 554,286 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 311.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 56,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 74,950 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.34 million, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 398,180 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Edwards Lifesciences Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 165,850 shares to 49,365 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 189,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,800 shares, and cut its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).