Millennium Management Upped Its Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) as Market Value Rose; Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holder Peavine Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $5.11 Million as Share Price Rose

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.24. About 95,207 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) by 522.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 176,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.99% . The hedge fund held 209,872 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 33,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 26,564 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 19.21% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS 1Q CORE EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Bncrp: Berkshire Bank Celebrates National Volunteer Week 04.13.18; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q Rev $115M; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.65; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 55c; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB+ Senior Unsecured Debt Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference May 9; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $29,527 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BHLB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 3.33% more from 33.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc) reported 6,044 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 13,015 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 26,187 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Peoples Services Corporation holds 0.1% or 7,080 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 40,162 shares. 16,620 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.02% or 353,547 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 89,846 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 209,872 are held by Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.04% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Tudor Investment Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Ameritas Partners Incorporated holds 0% or 3,404 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 105,852 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). 30,888 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baozun Inc by 56,005 shares to 117,910 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (Call) (NYSE:BP) by 1.47M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,400 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera has invested 0.1% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1.07M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Ltd Llc owns 348 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 34,485 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 21,812 shares. Cornercap Counsel invested in 40,105 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Oregon-based Tygh Cap Mgmt has invested 1.27% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.05% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Susquehanna Interest Llp accumulated 5,080 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt holds 156,500 shares. 5,631 are owned by Aimz Inv Llc. Parsons Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ri reported 31,151 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Tealwood Asset Mngmt holds 1.02% or 58,329 shares. 687,063 are owned by Arrowstreet L P.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.