Millennium Management Upped Its Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Position by $4.09 Million; As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Market Value Declined, Holder Polar Securities Has Cut Position

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 19.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 57,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 237,399 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60M, down from 294,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $72.76. About 90,016 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C, EST. 13C; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 116,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 416,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90 million, up from 299,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 25,150 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 8,280 shares to 101,720 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 9,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,894 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (Put) (NYSE:NOC).

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 23,900 shares to 43,900 shares, valued at $51.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenzing Acquisition Corp by 194,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WWE’s profit will be $6.29M for 227.38 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

