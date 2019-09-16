Millennium Management Trimmed Its Stake in Agilent Technologies (A) by $77.61 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Tekne Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65 million, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 99.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 3,156 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236,000, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.53M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.15M for 22.65 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

