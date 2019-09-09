Millennium Management Stake in Dover (DOV) Has Lifted by $33.24 Million as Share Value Declined; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Maintains Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 140.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 357,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 611,969 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.40 million, up from 254,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 1.11 million shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 14,294 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 10,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 2.90M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 19/04/2018 – FDA staff cites safety issues for Lilly, Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Improvements Were Reported Early by Entresto Patients, With Median Follow-Up Time of 32 Days; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 08/05/2018 – EMA APPROVES LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 07/05/2018 – Lilly Declares Second-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 16/05/2018 – Lilly Data at ASCO Illustrate Patient-Driven Advances in Cancer Care; 18/04/2018 – Next Big Test for Biotech Investors Is FDA Panel on Lilly Drug

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 10,785 shares to 40,011 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 17,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,569 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. Shares for $20,067 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 0.92% or 116,707 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H Commerce accumulated 1.5% or 211,651 shares. 11,387 are owned by Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 197,176 shares. Comgest Sas has 1.28M shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The has invested 0.34% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.19% or 16,099 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 1,756 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 4.52 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Perkins Cap accumulated 20,710 shares. Adirondack stated it has 6,327 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 2.17M shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bessemer Gp has invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Shelton Cap holds 0.08% or 2,724 shares.

