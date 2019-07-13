Millennium Management Position In Suncoke Energy (SXC) Was Lifted; Spectrum Management Group Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 175.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 102,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 160,372 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 58,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.42M market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 873,413 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 35.58% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 30/05/2018 – SunCoke Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6-7; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SXC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.82 million shares or 3.96% more from 57.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 14,263 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Co reported 106 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 81,571 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 3,102 shares. 1,089 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 829,251 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 524 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 355,728 shares. Principal Financial Grp has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). 2.29M are held by State Street. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp LP invested in 11,957 shares. 198,052 were accumulated by Victory Incorporated.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 996,100 shares to 10,923 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in La Z Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB) by 11,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,379 shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp (Put) (NYSE:STT).

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,155 shares to 32,971 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity (FHLC) by 47,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.34% or 67,420 shares in its portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tctc Ltd Company reported 0.97% stake. Endurance Wealth owns 144,497 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Bell Bancshares has 0.86% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bessemer Limited Liability owns 10,000 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Markel Corp holds 342,000 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.14% or 33,191 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 118,641 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 52,349 shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Llc accumulated 78,980 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Fiduciary Trust has 1.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 941,446 shares. Guardian Capital Advsr LP holds 0.11% or 15,125 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.33M shares. Page Arthur B owns 8,910 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.