Millennium Management Position in Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (ADP) Decreased by $95.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Oppenheimer & Company Raised Its Stake by $2.31 Million as Share Price Declined

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (ADP) by 97.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 575,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48 million, down from 590,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $159.57. About 1.09M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 25.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 32,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 160,209 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.65 million, up from 128,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.88. About 6.60M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Inc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kessler Group has 594 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose & Communication Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sunbelt Securities Inc reported 36,837 shares. Stearns Financial Ser Grp Incorporated reported 11,963 shares stake. L S Inc reported 0.23% stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) owns 0.17% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,942 shares. Cornerstone Prtnrs Lc has 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 22,290 shares. First Business reported 7,487 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hilton Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). South Street Lc holds 0.28% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 12,790 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.33% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 51,350 shares. Fire Grp Inc has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M worth of stock or 25,000 shares. 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. $2.02M worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 185,511 shares to 12,702 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 692,626 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 472,853 shares to 475,753 shares, valued at $40.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR).

