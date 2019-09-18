Millennium Management Maintains Position in Baxter Intl (BAX); Alphaone Investment Services Cut Its Holding in Ducommun Del (DCO) by $1.22 Million as Stock Rose

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 60.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 83,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 220,460 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.06 million, up from 137,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 1.45M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Ducommun Inc Del (DCO) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 27,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% . The institutional investor held 18,215 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $821,000, down from 45,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ducommun Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.2. About 53,815 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 29.06% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q EPS 22c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ducommun Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCO); 15/03/2018 – Ducommun at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Noble Capital Markets; 22/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DUCOMMUN BUYS CERTIFIED THERMOPLASTICS CO., LLC; 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 Ducommun Access Event Set By Noble Capital Markets for Mar. 15; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun On Track to Reduce About 17% of Total Footprint Going Forward; 03/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN NAMES STEPHEN OSWALD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $128.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 10,608 shares to 12,945 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 15,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

Analysts await Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 15.09% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.53 per share. DCO’s profit will be $7.03M for 18.93 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Ducommun Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.74, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold DCO shares while 32 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 9.39 million shares or 1.20% more from 9.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock reported 809,410 shares stake. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 600 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 2,462 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability reported 43,017 shares. Victory Cap Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Wilen Investment Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0.86% or 25,024 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability holds 538 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 16,391 are owned by Dupont Mgmt Corporation. Vanguard Inc has invested 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 1,350 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 324 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Kennedy Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 51,709 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0% or 12,010 shares.

