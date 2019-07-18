Millennium Management Lowered Its Taro Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TARO) Stake; Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Trimmed Cyrusone (CONE) Stake

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Cyrusone Inc (CONE) stake by 2.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 15,144 shares as Cyrusone Inc (CONE)’s stock rose 13.25%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 696,540 shares with $36.53 million value, down from 711,684 last quarter. Cyrusone Inc now has $6.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $59.08. About 236,677 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility

Millennium Management Llc decreased Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TARO) stake by 39.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Millennium Management Llc sold 6,708 shares as Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TARO)’s stock declined 2.54%. The Millennium Management Llc holds 10,154 shares with $1.10M value, down from 16,862 last quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd now has $3.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $84.33. About 38,778 shares traded. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) has risen 4.39% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TARO News: 23/04/2018 – State Dept: Acting Secretary Sullivan’s Meeting With Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono; 29/03/2018 – CRESCITA ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PLIAGLIS IN U.S; 17/05/2018 – TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TARO.N QUARTERLY SHR $6.18 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 17/05/2018 – Taro Pharmaceutical Inds 4Q Net $86.3M; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Former Japanese Finance Ministry official Nobuhisa Sagawa said there were no instructions from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, his wife, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, or the ministry’s top officials regarding doctoring documents related to a heavily discounted sale of state-owned land; 08/03/2018 – JAPANESE FOREIGN MINISTER TARO KONO SPOKE TO REPORTERS; 16/03/2018 – Finance Minister Taro Aso said the ex-tax chief spoke to lawmakers under ‘no pressure from me or the prime minister’s office.’; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 208842 Company: TARO PHARM INDS; 26/03/2018 – Ex-Finance official says no instructions from Abe to alter documents; 12/04/2018 – JAPAN’S FOREIGN MINISTER TARO KONO SPEAKS IN TOKYO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Hodges Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.47% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Swiss Bancorp stated it has 192,899 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles Co Lp stated it has 457,060 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 15.73 million shares. Usca Ria Limited Com holds 0.11% or 9,278 shares in its portfolio. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America stated it has 97,375 shares. Fred Alger Inc holds 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 19,269 shares. D L Carlson Gp, New Hampshire-based fund reported 58,569 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 18,415 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation owns 49,300 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Hound Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 40,530 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 4,051 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 23,272 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $299,337 activity. Wojtaszek Gary J also bought $199,436 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) shares. Shares for $99,901 were bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CONE’s profit will be $91.67 million for 18.23 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) stake by 89,475 shares to 440,963 valued at $15.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Baker Hughes A Ge Co stake by 25,347 shares and now owns 103,382 shares. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. CyrusOne had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 8. UBS downgraded CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) rating on Thursday, June 13. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $6200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 25. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the shares of CONE in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Friday, February 22 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bain Capital Specialty Finance, CyrusOne and Chimera Investment – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Digital Realty Eyes Expansion in Europe With Paris Land Buyout – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What to Buy (and Skip) in July – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interpublic Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Millennium Management Llc increased Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 2.35M shares to 7.65M valued at $347.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) stake by 164,373 shares and now owns 1.33M shares. Secureworks Corp was raised too.