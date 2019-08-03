Millennium Management Lowered Its El Paso Elec Co (EE) Holding by $12.98 Million; Stock Value Rose; Alps Advisors Has Lifted Stake in First Majestic S (AG) by $2.02 Million as Share Price Rose

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Majestic S (AG) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 335,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.79% . The institutional investor held 921,133 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 585,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in First Majestic S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 5.99M shares traded or 47.40% up from the average. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has risen 44.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Silver Gets $75 Million Revolver; 09/05/2018 – PRIMERO GETS MEXICAN ANTITRUST OK FOR FIRST MAJESTIC DEAL; 25/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting; 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces New Stream Agreement at San Dimas Mine and New Credit Facility; 29/03/2018 – First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for 2017 and Files Form 40-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC RENEWS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Announces New Stream Agreement at San Dimas Mine and New Credit Facility; 09/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.3C; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic and Files First Quarter Financial; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC RENEWS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF ABOUT 5%

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 46.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 223,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The hedge fund held 253,978 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.94 million, down from 477,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.56. About 88,807 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 16/04/2018 – US Customs: The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Border Safety Initiative; 16/03/2018 – US Customs: Public Service Announcement Issued by El Paso Sector; 08/03/2018 Rep. Will Hurd: BREAKING: El Paso Electric to Provide Credits to Texas Consumers Due to Tax Reform; 08/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 115 Of El Paso Electric Co; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NAT GAS: LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; 12/04/2018 – Dept Insur (TX): DWC hosts Regional Workplace Safety Seminar on May 16 in El Paso; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 26/03/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – DoJ TX Western: Doctor Del Area De El Paso Denunciado De Cargos Federales De Drogas; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS EL PASO ELECTRIC AT Baa1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NE

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Pa (NYSE:EQM) by 368,528 shares to 7.87 million shares, valued at $363.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technolo (NASDAQ:STX) by 225,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 811,698 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability reported 698,076 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 6.12 million shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). New York-based Bancshares Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Morgan Stanley accumulated 70,365 shares or 0% of the stock. Ent Fin Corporation stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 173,326 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 31,100 shares. 7,519 are held by Menta Ltd Co. Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.03% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). James Invest Research holds 675 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Smithfield holds 0% or 105 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE).

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 1.43 million shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $98.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) by 330,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Beigene Ltd (Call).

