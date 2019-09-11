Millennium Management Lowered Calix (CALX) Position as Shares Declined; Capital Growth Management LP Increased Its Companhia Brasileira De Dis (CBD) Stake

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 90.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 486,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 53,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $414,000, down from 540,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.49M market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 212,260 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cl; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Su; 08/05/2018 – CALIX – EXPECT AMOUNT OF NEW CAF2 WORK FOR A KEY CUSTOMER IN 2018 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED AS COMPARED TO 2017; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cloud

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dis (CBD) by 207.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 850,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.33 million, up from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 369,760 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 15/05/2018 – MONOPRIX CASP.PA EXPECTS TO MULTIPLY BY FIVE ITS ONLINE REVENUE IN NEXT THREE YEARS – MONOPRIX CEO SCHULTZ; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 08/03/2018 Retailer Casino eyes further profit growth in 2018; 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Calix Inc (CALX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Calix Broadband Performance Testing Service Accelerates WesTel Systems Toward CAF Compliance – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Needmore? It is Covered, Just Like Everyone from Earth to Muleshoe Thanks to Five Area Telephone and their Ultimate Wi-Fi Launch – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Calix Recognized for â€œMost Innovative Telecoms Productâ€ by Light Reading – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Remote Monitoring Service Hits the Accelerator by Adding a Customer Success Manager – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited reported 109,404 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 538,688 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com stated it has 2.98M shares. Paradigm Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Weiss Multi holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 325,000 shares. Moreover, Pdts Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 39,600 shares. Nokomis Cap Limited Liability Company holds 3.69% or 1.92M shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Inc Pcl has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 692,495 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 0% or 10,595 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 9,853 shares. D E Shaw And Company Inc stated it has 1.18M shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 354,932 shares. 16,414 are owned by Art Advsrs Ltd. Hennessy Advisors owns 0.12% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 322,500 shares.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 1.06 million shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $23.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bilibili Inc by 104,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Analysts await Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Calix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.