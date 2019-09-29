Millennium Management Lifted Its Position in Exxon Mobil (Call) (XOM) as Stock Declined; Swedbank Has Raised Applied Material (AMAT) Position by $4.32 Million as Market Value Rose

Swedbank increased its stake in Applied Material (AMAT) by 25.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 98,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 479,404 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.53 million, up from 381,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Applied Material for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 11.21 million shares traded or 36.34% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) (XOM) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 89,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88M, up from 78,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Strategies Ltd Co owns 123 shares. Moreover, Soroban Prtn Ltd Partnership has 1.69% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 2.50M shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 29,355 shares. Roanoke Asset Corp has 76,915 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Com has invested 0.21% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). First Dallas reported 21,750 shares. Bahl Gaynor accumulated 6,100 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 485,291 shares. Waters Parkerson & Limited Company owns 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 9,198 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 453,758 shares. Gradient Invs owns 1,879 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Penobscot Investment has invested 0.15% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Marathon Asset Management Llp has 1.93M shares. Cypress Cap Group Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 312,034 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $333.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 194,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 781,092 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Ho (NYSE:BABA).

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 28,467 shares to 825,871 shares, valued at $22.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 45,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,324 shares, and cut its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:SYKE).