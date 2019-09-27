Millennium Management Lifted Its Grubhub (GRUB) Stake; Hourglass Capital Boosted Its American Airls Group (AAL) Stake

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 64.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 5,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 14,276 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, up from 8,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 890,221 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 18,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 336,409 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97M, up from 317,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 3.22 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Airlines Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAL); 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BILLION IN CAPEX IN 2018, INCLUDING $1.9 BILLION IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BILLION IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 2.38M shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $20.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 41,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 471,455 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Grubhub Inc.’s (NYSE:GRUB) 1.7% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of GrubHub Inc. â€“ GRUB – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Share Price Is Up 128% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GrubHub News: GRUB Stock Pops on New McDonaldâ€™s Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Lululemon, Docusign Rise Premarket; Beyond Meat Falls – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – General Motors, Airlines Fall Premarket, Energy Stocks Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Airlines: Beaten To A Pulp Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Airline Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $352.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 509,510 shares to 259,170 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 113,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,843 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. Isom Robert D Jr bought $65,844 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Thursday, August 29. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. $714,973 worth of stock was bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M. KERR DEREK J bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was bought by Johnson Stephen L.