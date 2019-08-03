Millennium Management Lifted Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding; Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Sentiment Is 1.03

Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 34 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 33 cut down and sold their holdings in Harvard Bioscience Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 26.95 million shares, up from 26.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Harvard Bioscience Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 30 Increased: 20 New Position: 14.

Millennium Management Llc increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 10.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Millennium Management Llc acquired 15,953 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Millennium Management Llc holds 164,063 shares with $40.46M value, up from 148,110 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $23.98B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $278.15. About 463,596 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil

First Light Asset Management Llc holds 3.96% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. for 7.07 million shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 435,007 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.69% invested in the company for 318,672 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.32% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 476,293 shares.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company has market cap of $88.19 million. The firm offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands.

Analysts await Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.02 per share. HBIO’s profit will be $753,752 for 29.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Harvard Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Harvard Bioscience Announces Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Harvard Bio up 25% after Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “James Green Named President and CEO of Harvard Bioscience – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Harvard Bioscience Names Michael Rossi Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 8.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 295,623 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) has declined 55.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Narrows 2018 View To Rev $120M-$123M; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 13/03/2018 Harvard Bioscience Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience Research; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO); 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Rev $26.8M; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Tightening Expected Ranges for Both Rev and Diluted EPS in 2018 Guidance

Among 6 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Friday, June 21. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $305 target. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Oppenheimer. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fidelity Natl Fincl Inc reported 49,674 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 172,055 shares. Moreover, Mairs And Pwr has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,000 shares. Brinker Capital has 0.27% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 28,700 shares. First American Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 1,400 shares. Tealwood Asset Management Inc holds 1.25% or 11,948 shares. 1,149 are held by Strs Ohio. Tiger Glob Management Ltd Company accumulated 1.73M shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 7.02M shares. Fort LP holds 10,448 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Old Natl Bancshares In stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Co invested in 243,499 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 509,122 shares. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.07% or 465,147 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 65 shares.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT FOR FAF, FLT AND FB: Hagens Berman Alerts FAF, FLT and FB to the Firm’s Investigations of Potential Management Breaches, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Comdata Launches National Tire Discount Program – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Citron Research Targets Fleetcor Technologies, Calls For CEO’s Resignation – Benzinga” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Millennium Management Llc decreased Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) stake by 358,973 shares to 103,697 valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Telefonica Brasil Sa stake by 466,074 shares and now owns 16,376 shares. Galapagos Nv was reduced too.