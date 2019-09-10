Millennium Management Increases Stake in Autodesk (Put) (ADSK); Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Market Valuation Were Volatile While Robinson Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $2.05 Million

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 94,236 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (Put) (ADSK) by 284.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 100,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 136,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.21M, up from 35,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $151.02. About 2.90 million shares traded or 30.65% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

