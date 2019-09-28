Millennium Management Increases Position in United Ins Hldgs (UIHC); Covey Capital Advisors Cut Its Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) Position by $476,320

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 38,873 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 48,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 671,465 shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in United Ins Hldgs Corp (UIHC) by 647.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 101,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 117,333 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, up from 15,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in United Ins Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $594.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.74. About 102,902 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 5,664 shares. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Pitcairn invested in 0.03% or 18,406 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 14,720 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 7,351 shares stake. Next Financial Gru has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Huntington Bancshares accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 26,125 shares. Parametric Associate Lc invested in 0% or 30,450 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 15,628 shares. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 578,604 shares. California-based Franklin has invested 0.01% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Synovus invested in 0% or 6,543 shares. 173,179 are held by Principal Financial Grp Inc Incorporated. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 304,272 shares.

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Pre-Announces Second Quarter Catastrophe Losses and Reserve Development and Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Appoints Christopher Griffith as Chief Information Officer – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) CEO John Forney on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ERI) by 31,626 shares to 18,700 shares, valued at $862,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLP) by 269,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 730,200 shares, and cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $678,049 activity. The insider DiFrancesco Paul F bought 1,702 shares worth $19,964. $35,250 worth of stock was bought by Maroney Patrick on Tuesday, August 6. 25,000 shares valued at $343,250 were bought by POITEVINT ALEC II on Tuesday, May 21. Whittemore Kent G also bought $3,554 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Tuesday, August 6. Hogan Michael also bought $140,880 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $22,155 was made by MARTZ BRAD on Monday, August 5.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $48.91 million for 38.59 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.